AGL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
AIRLINK 128.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.61%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
DFML 49.45 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.94%)
DGKC 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
FFBL 48.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.22%)
FFL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
HUBC 121.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
NBP 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.3%)
OGDC 144.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.84%)
PAEL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.4%)
PPL 108.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PRL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.6%)
SEARL 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
TOMCL 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
TPLP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TRG 54.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.55%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,558 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,794 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.16%)
KSE100 81,598 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 25,843 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.12%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to gauge trimmed bets of jumbo Fed cut; US inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 10:49am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Friday as traders gauge the pullback in odds of another 50-basis-point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, while recent gains in the yuan are expected to keep Asian currencies supported.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 83.65-83.66 to the US dollar compared with 83.6425 on Thursday.

Asian currencies were mixed with the Indonesian rupiah up 0.5%, while the offshore Chinese yuan pared gains after a slew of economic stimulus measures drove the currency to an over 16-month high of 6.96.

The rupee will be “supported on the margins” by the yuan’s rise and is likely to hover between 83.50 and 83.80 in the near term, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

The local currency’s failure to rise above its key resistance level at 83.50 has trimmed positive bias on the currency, the trader added. Month-end dollar bids could pressure the rupee.

The dollar index was up 0.1% at 100.7 in Asia hours after a host of US data released on Thursday indicated a relatively healthy economy. US jobless claims declined to a four-month low while gross domestic product grew at an unrevised 3% in the April-June quarter.

Odds of another large rate reduction by the Fed in November declined to 50% after the data was released, down from near 60% a day earlier, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Indian rupee awaits Powell’s comments, US inflation after failure to breach 83.50/USD

US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation data, due later in the day, will be in focus for cues on the path of policy rates.

Markets are leaning towards “a 50bp Fed rate cut at the November meeting, but upcoming data and key risk events such as the US elections will test their resolve to front-load cuts,” Societe Generale said in a note.

Societe Generale Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to gauge trimmed bets of jumbo Fed cut; US inflation data in focus

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PM Shehbaz engages World Bank, IMF leaders on Pakistan’s economic reforms

Oil steadies, but heads for weekly drop on firmer supply outlook

IMF refutes it asked Pakistan to seek loan at 11pc from commercial bank

Sri Lanka reverts to former visa system to woo tourists

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

Read more stories