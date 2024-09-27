AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Life & Style Print 2024-09-27

Lifestyle changes key to preventing heart disease: experts

Recorder Report Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 07:17am

KARACHI: Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, including Pakistan.

To mark World Heart Day, an awareness program was held Thursday at the Karachi Press Club, aimed at educating the public on the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of heart diseases.

The event brought together renowned local and international heart experts, physicians, government officials, and local organizations. The key focus was on addressing the causes of rising heart disease rates, which include sedentary lifestyles, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, obesity, and poor diet.

Experts emphasized the importance of lifestyle changes in preventing heart disease. Recommendations included 30 minutes of daily exercise, stress management, quitting smoking, reducing junk food intake, adding green vegetables to the diet, and maintaining a healthy weight.

Rashid Saeed, Associate Director of the Searle Pakistan Ltd, highlighted the significance of raising awareness about heart disease, calling it both a social responsibility and a service to Pakistan. He also reiterated Searle’s commitment to providing high-quality medicines and supporting such initiatives in line with its corporate social responsibility.

Prominent participants at the event included Prof. Tariq Ashraf (National Medical Centre), Prof. Nawaz Lashari (Civil Hospital Karachi), Prof. Tariq Farman (DOW University of Health Sciences), and Associate Professor Faisal Ahmed (Liaquat National Hospital). The conference underscored the need for collective efforts to combat heart disease and promote heart health across the country.

Health KPC WORLD HEART DAY heart diseases lifestyle

