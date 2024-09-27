Fawad Chaudhry acquitted

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Thursday, acquitted former minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case registered against him over alleged incitement to violence against a constitutional institution.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka announced its verdict over Chaudhry’s acquittal petition in a case registered at Kohsar Police station and acquit him from the case.

Chaudhry appeared before the court along with his counsel Qamar Inyat Paracha. Chaudhry’s lawyer adopted the stance before the court that his client had addressed a press conference in Lahore and a case was registered against him in Islamabad.

