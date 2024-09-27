AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
AIRLINK 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
DFML 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.06%)
DGKC 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
FFBL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
MLCF 32.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 59.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 143.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.47%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.4%)
PPL 108.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
PRL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
SEARL 58.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
TPLP 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TREET 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
TRG 54.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.44%)
UNITY 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,548 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 25,752 Decreased By -84.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 81,583 Decreased By -75 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,799 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.3%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-27

Fawad Chaudhry acquitted

Fazal Sher Published 27 Sep, 2024 07:54am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Thursday, acquitted former minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case registered against him over alleged incitement to violence against a constitutional institution.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka announced its verdict over Chaudhry’s acquittal petition in a case registered at Kohsar Police station and acquit him from the case.

Chaudhry appeared before the court along with his counsel Qamar Inyat Paracha. Chaudhry’s lawyer adopted the stance before the court that his client had addressed a press conference in Lahore and a case was registered against him in Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Fawad Chaudhry local court

Comments

200 characters

Fawad Chaudhry acquitted

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

RLNG supplies: SNGPL’s SOS to PD over power sector underpayment

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

Oil prices dip on stronger supply prospects, China stimulus limits losses

IMF refutes it asked Pakistan to seek loan at 11pc from commercial bank

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Opening of forex accounts: SIFC working on simplifying mechanism

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug profit repatriation jumps 459pc YoY

Read more stories