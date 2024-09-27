AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
East River Digital and JD Technology forge strategic partnership

Published 27 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: East River Digital, a leading digital marketing agency in Pakistan, has announced a strategic partnership with JD Technology, a global technology and e-commerce company. This collaboration, formalized at the headquarters of JD Technology in Beijing, China, aims to drive digital transformation in Pakistan by introducing world-class e-commerce services, AI-driven solutions, and advanced supply chain technologies to empower local businesses and enhance the digital experience for consumers across various sectors.

The partnership will focus on revolutionizing Pakistan’s digital infrastructure through innovative technologies. Leveraging JD Technology’s expertise in AI-powered retail platforms, personalized marketing tools, autonomous delivery systems, and smart logistics solutions, the collaboration will enable Pakistani businesses to streamline operations, improve customer experiences, and access global markets.

The CEO of East River Digital, Faizan S. Syed, expressed his enthusiasm, “We are thrilled to partner with JD Technology and bring their cutting-edge technology to Pakistan. This collaboration will drive the next phase of digital transformation in the country, helping local businesses and consumers access world-class e-commerce services.”

