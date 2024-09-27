AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Supplements Print 2024-09-27

Ghulam Faruque Group

Published 27 Sep, 2024 06:26am

TEXT: Ghulam Faruque Group (GFG) ranks amongst the most prominent industrial and commercial business houses in Pakistan and is recognized for its entrepreneurial skills and valuable contributions to the country’s economy.

Founded by the late Ghulam Faruque, Khan Bahadur, GFG is known for spearheading Pakistan’s industrial revolution and overseeing its successful growth and development. The founder, Ghulam Faruque was passionate about the development of Pakistan, most especially through the avenues of business and trade and was a firm believer in the need to develop robust institutions that would serve the nation and its people.

Currently, GFG Group consists of the following companies:

Greaves Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd.

Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited

Cherat Cement Company Limited

Cherat Packaging Limited

Faruque (Pvt.) Ltd.

Unicol Limited.

Greaves Airconditioning (Pvt.) Ltd.

Zensoft (Pvt.) Ltd.

