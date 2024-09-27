TEXT: Promoting Energy Independence Through Innovative Solar Energy Solutions

Greaves Solar is a strategic renewable energy division of Greaves Pakistan Private Limited, a company of Ghulam Faruque Group. Commitment towards renewable energy is a natural diversification of the company's longstanding affiliation to the energy sector. Renewable energy operations of the company started in 2011. Since its inception, Greaves Solar has established itself as a leading brand and a trusted solution provider in delivering solar energy solutions across Pakistan.

The company has always prioritized innovation, reliability and customer satisfaction. Greaves Solar strategically positions itself to offer premium quality, efficient and cost-effective solar installation solutions all over Pakistan.

Greaves Solar offers state-of-the-art on-grid, off-grid and hybrid solar solutions tailored for residential, commercial, agricultural, and large-scale industrial solutions nationwide. Moreover, the company also works as an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) contractor for solar energy projects. The company also deals in providing tier-1 solar panels, inverters and energy storage solutions in the market. The company also offers Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to meet the growing demand for efficient and reliable energy storage. Designed for high efficiency and minimal energy loss, BESS ensures optimal performance and cost savings.

Equipped with state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems, Greaves BESS allows real-time energy usage tracking and performance optimization. Prioritizing sustainability, these solutions aim to reduce carbon footprints and promote renewable energy use.

Significant Milestones

Over the past decade, Greaves Solar has partnered with customers to decarbonize their energy portfolios, delivering high-value design and innovative construction of solar facilities. Feroze 1888, IFFCO Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, Mehran Plastic Industries (Pvt.) Ltd., Naveena Steel Mills are few among the remarkable installations by Greaves Solar in Pakistan. Additionally, more than 1200 companies and residences are powered by Greaves Solar. The company has provided solar solutions and equipment with a cumulative generation capacity of more than 200 MW countrywide. The company has also installed solar water pumps all over the country. The company’s success in this highly competitive market stems from its commitment to provide and maintain the highest quality of products and after-sales support.

