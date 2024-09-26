AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Taliban reject criticism over women at UN general assembly

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:03pm

KABUL: The Taliban government rejected on Thursday concerns raised at the United Nations General Assembly this week about the treatment of women in Afghanistan.

Australia, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands announced at the meeting in New York that they had initiated proceedings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague against the Taliban for their “contempt” for women.

“The accusations made by some countries and parties on Afghanistan violating human rights and gender discrimination are unfounded,” Hamdullah Fitrat, a government spokesman, told AFP.

“Human rights are protected in Afghanistan and no one is treated with discrimination. Unfortunately, an attempt is being made to spread propaganda against Afghanistan based on the say of few escaped women.”

Taliban jam Afghanistan International broadcasts in Kabul: CPJ

The Taliban have progressively driven women out of public spaces since their return to power in August 2021.

Women can no longer study beyond primary school, go to parks, gyms or beauty salons, and are advised to leave their homes only with a male chaperone.

A recent morality law also banned women from speaking loudly in public.

The United Nations has labelled the rules “gender apartheid”.

US actor Meryl Streep said on Monday that a “squirrel has more rights” than a girl in Afghanistan.

“A bird may sing in Kabul, but a girl may not, and a woman may not in public,” the Oscar-winning actor said during a discussion on the sidelines of the UN gathering.

The UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, said the legal action to be launched in the Hague was “an important step towards justice for the crimes of the Taliban against women and girls”.

Bennett, who was refused entry to Afghanistan this year, called on other countries to join the action.

