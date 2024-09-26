Hezbollah says again launched rockets at defence industry complexes near Israel’s Haifa

BEIRUT: Hezbollah said Thursday that it again targeted defence industry complexes in northern Israel near the city of Haifa, after Israel launched heavy strikes particularly on east Lebanon overnight.

“Defending Lebanon and its people”, Hezbollah fighters “bombed the Rafael military industry complexes with salvos of rockets”, the Iran-backed group said in a statement, after announcing several previous targetings of the site since Sunday.