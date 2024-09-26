AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hezbollah says again launched rockets at defence industry complexes near Israel’s Haifa

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2024 03:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIRUT: Hezbollah said Thursday that it again targeted defence industry complexes in northern Israel near the city of Haifa, after Israel launched heavy strikes particularly on east Lebanon overnight.

At least 51 killed in fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon, minister says

“Defending Lebanon and its people”, Hezbollah fighters “bombed the Rafael military industry complexes with salvos of rockets”, the Iran-backed group said in a statement, after announcing several previous targetings of the site since Sunday.

Hezbollah MENA Hezbollah group Hezbollah and Israel Hezbollah devices Haifa Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi

Comments

200 characters

Hezbollah says again launched rockets at defence industry complexes near Israel’s Haifa

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 plummets as IMF euphoria makes way for economic reality

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil prices slide on prospects Saudi Arabia to raise output

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Despite higher sales, textile giant Interloop’s profit down 18% in FY24

Rupee gains against US dollar

Record-setting spree continues: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,000 per tola

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

Read more stories