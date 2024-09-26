AGL 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
AIRLINK 131.03 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.34%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
DCL 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.19%)
DGKC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.52%)
FCCL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.52%)
FFBL 47.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 128.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
HUMNL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.72%)
NBP 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (3.13%)
OGDC 146.00 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.94%)
PAEL 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 110.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.47%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
SEARL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TPLP 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 56.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,711 Increased By 42.8 (0.49%)
BR30 26,434 Increased By 168.1 (0.64%)
KSE100 82,656 Increased By 408.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 26,201 Increased By 79.1 (0.3%)
Two cops, 10 others injured in Quetta explosion

INP Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 09:11am

QUETTA: At least 12 people, including two cops, were injured after an explosion near a police mobile on the eastern bypass in Quetta on Wednesday.

The rescue officials found a wrecked motorcycle near the site of the blast and the police claim that explosive material was planted in the motorcycle.

According to the law enforcers, a bomb disposal squad was called at the spot, while the nature of the blast was being determined.

The injured, meanwhile, were shifted to the Civil Sandeman Hospital, said the police. The blast comes just two days after a “remote-controlled bomb explosion” targeted a police van guarding a convoy of foreign envoys heading to Malam Jabba from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district on Sunday. According to the police, the attack targeted a group of 11 foreign diplomats, resulting in one officer losing his life and four others being injured. All the envoys were safe after the explosion and had been shifted to Islamabad, said the police.

LEAs Quetta Blast Quetta explosion

