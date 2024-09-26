AGL 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
AIRLINK 131.26 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.52%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
DFML 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.39%)
DGKC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.52%)
FCCL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.64%)
FFBL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.44%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
NBP 60.30 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (3.29%)
OGDC 145.59 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.66%)
PAEL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 110.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.3%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.78%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SEARL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.1%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 56.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,706 Increased By 37.6 (0.43%)
BR30 26,419 Increased By 153.1 (0.58%)
KSE100 82,637 Increased By 389.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 26,190 Increased By 68.2 (0.26%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-26

UAF, ANF hold antinarcotics awareness seminar

Press Release Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 09:16am

FAISALABAD: As many as 2.5 lakh people lose their lives every year due to drug related issues in the country. The growing trend of drugs addiction among the youth is pushing society towards darkness, for which we need to create awareness to get rid of this curse.

This was stated by speakers while addressing the antinarcotics awareness Seminar arranged by the Department of Rural Sociology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad in collaboration with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Anjuman insatad-e-Munshiat (NGO) at New Senate Hall, UAF.

Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, renowned psychologist and mental health expert said that besides traditional drugs, ice and internet video games addiction had taken root in the society and was spreading darkness of anxiety and other diseases.

He said that we have to take awareness and practical steps for a society free from addiction to drugs by attracting them towards positive activities. He said that anxiety, style and other factors led to drug addiction. If we promote exercise, yoga and religion, it will improve the mental and physical condition of people.

