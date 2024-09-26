UAF, ANF hold antinarcotics awareness seminar

FAISALABAD: As many as 2.5 lakh people lose their lives every year due to drug related issues in the country. The growing trend of drugs addiction among the youth is pushing society towards darkness, for which we need to create awareness to get rid of this curse.

This was stated by speakers while addressing the antinarcotics awareness Seminar arranged by the Department of Rural Sociology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad in collaboration with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Anjuman insatad-e-Munshiat (NGO) at New Senate Hall, UAF.

Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, renowned psychologist and mental health expert said that besides traditional drugs, ice and internet video games addiction had taken root in the society and was spreading darkness of anxiety and other diseases.

He said that we have to take awareness and practical steps for a society free from addiction to drugs by attracting them towards positive activities. He said that anxiety, style and other factors led to drug addiction. If we promote exercise, yoga and religion, it will improve the mental and physical condition of people.

