Sep 26, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-26

Income tax returns deadline: KCCI seeks one-month extension

Recorder Report Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 09:26am

KARACHI: President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh has urged Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend last date for submission of income tax returns by one month.

He said taxpayers are facing difficulties in filing income tax returns. FBR’s online return submission portal is not working properly. He said several people are complaining of slowness or inaccessibility while trying to collect complaints. Complaints are received in return submission system every year during these days, he said, demanding to improve the capacity of the FBR system to reduce the difficulties of taxpayers.

He said the government is taking strict measures against non-filers but people are unable to file returns due to incompetence of FBR. Simplification of return filing procedure is the need of the house, he said.

He complained that filing of returns is discouraged due to system slowness and complications, adding that the business community of the entire country was engaged in the elections of trade bodies this month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

