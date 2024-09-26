AGL 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-26

PM attends BD’s 50 years of UN membership ceremony

APP Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended a ceremony to mark 50 years of Bangladesh’s membership of the United Nations on the invitation of its Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.

Dr Muhammad Younis warmly welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz and members of his delegation at the ceremony held on Tuesday night on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two leaders agreed to promote cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in various fields.

There was a positive discussion regarding the expansion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

