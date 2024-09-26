AGL 33.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 131.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.47%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
DCL 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
DFML 49.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.25%)
DGKC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
FCCL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.84%)
FFBL 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.44%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 128.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.19%)
HUMNL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
MLCF 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.37%)
OGDC 145.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.46%)
PAEL 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.3%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.7%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.62%)
SEARL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.1%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 56.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.42%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,709 Increased By 40.5 (0.47%)
BR30 26,426 Increased By 160.6 (0.61%)
KSE100 82,665 Increased By 417.2 (0.51%)
KSE30 26,194 Increased By 72.4 (0.28%)
World Print 2024-09-26

Iran parliament blocks appointment of Sunni to VP post

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

TEHRAN: The Iranian parliament on Wednesday blocked the appointment of a politician from the Sunni minority as vice president, state media reported.

In August, President Masoud Pezeshkian had announced the appointment of Abdolkarim Hosseinzadeh as his vice president for rural development and disadvantaged areas, citing his “valuable experience”.

But on Wednesday lawmakers voted against his resignation from parliament to take up the vice president post, the official IRNA news agency said.

“Parliament members voted 107 in favour, 129 against, and five abstentions out of the 247 representatives present,” it added.

Following the vote, parliament member Mehrdad Lahouti said the vote was meant to keep Hosseinzadeh in the legislature due to his “capabilities and experience”.

“The MPs believe his presence in parliament would be more effective and useful,” said Lahouti in remarks quoted by parliament news agency ICANA.

He said the decision to bar Hosseinzadeh from resigning was “completely unrelated” to his being a Sunni.

