Pakistan

LWMC’s cleaning operation in full swing

Published 26 Sep, 2024

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has ramped up its cleaning operation across the city. Officers and workers of the LWMC remain active in the field to ensure cleanliness.

CEO Babar Sahib Din recently conducted surprise inspections in various areas, reviewing the attendance of workers and the overall cleanliness arrangements. His visits included key areas such as Bhati Chowk, Urdu Bazar, Shah Alam Market, Circular Road service lanes, Delhi Gate, Milad Chowk, Railway Road and Data Ganj Bakhsh Town.

Furthermore, he also inspected sanitation measures at Abbot Road, Empress Road, Queen Mary Road, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, College Road, and Ghalib Road.

CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasized the need for immediate clearance of small debris piles and directed that special attention be given to service lanes. He reiterated that ensuring manual sweeping on both main roads and service lanes is essential for maintaining cleanliness.

CEO LWMC stated that providing a clean environment for the citizens is a top priority for LWMC. He urged citizens to cooperate with LWMC teams by disposing of waste properly in designated dustbins and reporting cleanliness issues through the LWMC helpline at 1139 or via social media.

