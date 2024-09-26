AGL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
AIRLINK 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.93%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.38%)
FCCL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.04%)
FFBL 47.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.15%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 128.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
MLCF 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
NBP 60.40 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.46%)
OGDC 145.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.42%)
PAEL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.13 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.41%)
PRL 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.57%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
SEARL 58.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.05%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 56.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,712 Increased By 43.8 (0.51%)
BR30 26,408 Increased By 142.4 (0.54%)
KSE100 82,676 Increased By 427.7 (0.52%)
KSE30 26,199 Increased By 77.3 (0.3%)
Opinion Print 2024-09-26

‘Trump or Harris: no respite for Palestine’

Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor by this writer carried by the newspaper on Tuesday and yesterday. The European Union is a strong proponent of a negotiated two-state solution and has been critical of actions that it views as undermining the prospects for peace, such as settlement expansion in the West Bank.

The EU provides substantial humanitarian aid to the Palestinians and supports diplomatic efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution. Countries like Turkey and Iran have their own distinct positions.

Turkey has generally supported the Palestinians and has been critical of Israeli policies, while Iran is a strong supporter of Palestinian resistance groups and is critical of Israel, reflecting its broader regional strategies. Regardless of who wins the most powerful position on the world stage, or whatsoever it is the position taken by other super powers and important countries, Israel is likely to remain unaffected and shielding from any aggressive and kinetic or financial response and will continue to pursue complete annihilation of Palestine population.

We have witnessed the futility of the United Nations and the toothlessness of the International Court of Justice. Resolutions passed by the UN and verdicts issued by the ICJ have been blatantly disregarded by Israel with total impunity, once again making it abundantly clear that without the backing of the United States, UN resolutions and ICJ rulings hold little value or consequence for aggressive parties, such as India in the case of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), and Israel in the Israel-Palestine conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Palestinians are left to weigh their chances of survival under either Trump or Harris. Their hopes are rapidly fading in the complete darkness that has engulfed them. With the international community largely silent and the UN and ICJ completely blunted, the beleaguered and helpless Palestinian civilians find themselves with no one to turn to but Allah, the Almighty.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

