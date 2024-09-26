AGL 33.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 131.40 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 49.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.25%)
DGKC 75.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.49%)
FCCL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
FFBL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
MLCF 33.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (3.8%)
OGDC 145.54 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.62%)
PAEL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.29 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.56%)
PRL 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.74%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TPLP 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 56.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,711 Increased By 42.9 (0.49%)
BR30 26,432 Increased By 166.4 (0.63%)
KSE100 82,674 Increased By 426.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 26,196 Increased By 74.5 (0.29%)
25 Sep National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Sarfraz Bugti Chief Minister Balochistan

Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

TEXT: On the eve of Pakistan National Readership Day, I warmly extend my best wishes and greetings to the esteemed members of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society and the entire media community. The day declared by APNS as readership day indeed serves as a reminder of the importance of a well-in- formed society and the pivotal role that readership plays in shaping our national consciousness.

The Pakistan People's Party under the leadership of its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has always been a strong proponent of the free flow of information and the cultivation of informed readership habits. We believe that a society armed with knowledge is a society empowered to make thoughtful, progressive decisions for the future.

To this end, we are committed to supporting policies that foster a culture of reading, both in print and digital formats, to ensure that every citizen has access to reliable and credible information.

In an era where misinformation and fake news threaten the integrity of our discourse, we must stand together to promote responsible journalism and a well- read populace.

The PPP, as big critic of unhealthy journalism, rejects the dissemination of fake news and is resolute in its belief that only through accurate, fact-based reporting can we truly strengthen the fabric of our democracy.

We hope that the efforts of APNS in upholding the principles of truthful and ethical journalism will bear fruit and we will be able to create an environment of ethical journalism.

Let us continue to work together in encouraging readership habits, combating misinformation, fake news upholding the true spirits of the journalism. Our joint efforts will help achieve very goals of thriving Pakistan.

