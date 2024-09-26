25 Sep National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Sarfraz Bugti Chief Minister Balochistan

TEXT: On the eve of Pakistan National Readership Day, I warmly extend my best wishes and greetings to the esteemed members of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society and the entire media community. The day declared by APNS as readership day indeed serves as a reminder of the importance of a well-in- formed society and the pivotal role that readership plays in shaping our national consciousness.

The Pakistan People's Party under the leadership of its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has always been a strong proponent of the free flow of information and the cultivation of informed readership habits. We believe that a society armed with knowledge is a society empowered to make thoughtful, progressive decisions for the future.

To this end, we are committed to supporting policies that foster a culture of reading, both in print and digital formats, to ensure that every citizen has access to reliable and credible information.

In an era where misinformation and fake news threaten the integrity of our discourse, we must stand together to promote responsible journalism and a well- read populace.

The PPP, as big critic of unhealthy journalism, rejects the dissemination of fake news and is resolute in its belief that only through accurate, fact-based reporting can we truly strengthen the fabric of our democracy.

We hope that the efforts of APNS in upholding the principles of truthful and ethical journalism will bear fruit and we will be able to create an environment of ethical journalism.

Let us continue to work together in encouraging readership habits, combating misinformation, fake news upholding the true spirits of the journalism. Our joint efforts will help achieve very goals of thriving Pakistan.

