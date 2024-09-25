Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

$7bn IMF EFF: Board likely to do the needful

Read here for details.

Rs8.92 per unit: KE says received ‘Pakistan’s lowest tariff bid’ for 220MW hybrid project

Read here for details.

Will not rest until constitutional court formed: Bilawal

Read here for details.

COAS visits South Waziristan, praises security forces and local support

Read here for details.

UN summit: Asif says sustainable development cannot happen while tragedies like Gaza being perpetuated

Read here for details.

Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs10bn in tech-focused subsidiary

Read here for details.

TOMCL secures $12mn beef export deal with China

Read here for details.

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Read here for details.