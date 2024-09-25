AGL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
AIRLINK 130.65 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
DFML 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.03%)
DGKC 74.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.75%)
FCCL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
FFBL 48.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.58%)
FFL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.48%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
KEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
KOSM 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.65%)
MLCF 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.3%)
NBP 56.44 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.51%)
OGDC 139.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
PAEL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.47%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,645 Increased By 52.6 (0.61%)
BR30 26,046 Increased By 149.1 (0.58%)
KSE100 81,885 Increased By 401.7 (0.49%)
KSE30 26,027 Increased By 124.1 (0.48%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 24, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 25 Sep, 2024 08:58am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • $7bn IMF EFF: Board likely to do the needful

Read here for details.

  • Rs8.92 per unit: KE says received ‘Pakistan’s lowest tariff bid’ for 220MW hybrid project

Read here for details.

  • Will not rest until constitutional court formed: Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • COAS visits South Waziristan, praises security forces and local support

Read here for details.

  • UN summit: Asif says sustainable development cannot happen while tragedies like Gaza being perpetuated

Read here for details.

  • Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs10bn in tech-focused subsidiary

Read here for details.

  • TOMCL secures $12mn beef export deal with China

Read here for details.

  • Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Read here for details.

