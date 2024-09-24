COAS visits South Waziristan, praises security forces and local support

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Wana, South Waziristan District on Tuesday, and lauded the high level of preparedness, exceptional morale of troops and local support.

According to the military’s media wing, COAS was given a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, counter-terrorism operations, and development initiatives.

The COAS reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to thwarting the nefarious designs of hostile forces and their facilitators, paying tribute to the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

Pakistan Army will continue to provide steadfast support and technical assistance to LEAs, particularly K-P Police, to improve their capacity, he said.

As part of the South Waziristan Integrated Development Plan, the COAS also acknowledged the critical role played by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents in maintaining peace and advancing various projects.

The visit comes days after six soldiers were also martyred in North and South Waziristan.

In August, four soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack in South Waziristan District.