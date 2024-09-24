AGL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
AIRLINK 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.42%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DCL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
DFML 48.50 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.89%)
DGKC 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (5.56%)
FFL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-4.44%)
HUMNL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.69%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.17%)
MLCF 32.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
NBP 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.61%)
OGDC 139.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.22%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
PPL 107.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.63%)
PRL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.7%)
TPLP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.13%)
BR100 8,601 Decreased By -21 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,897 Decreased By -318.9 (-1.22%)
KSE100 81,484 Decreased By -366.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,903 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.29%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Will not rest until constitutional court formed: Bilawal

  • PPP Chairman says constitutional court required to ensure that no elected prime minister is subjected to unlawful execution in the future
BR Web Desk Published 24 Sep, 2024 07:12pm

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Tuesday that reforms in the justice system were vital, stressing that he “will not rest until a constitutional court is established,” Aaj News reported.

Speaking to the Sindh High Court Bar Association in Karachi, he stated that a constitutional court was required to ensure that no elected prime minister was subjected to unlawful execution in the future.

Establishment of constitutional court agreed upon by all leaders: Speaker

Bilawal underlined that his party rejects any legislation that seeks to enrich or cause harm to an individual, underlining the necessity of fairness in the legal system.

He said the constitutional court will ensure equitable representation for provinces, with a rotation strategy in place that allows the chief judge of Pakistan to be nominated from each province in turn.

The aforementioned demand was one of the provisions of the proposed constitutional amendment, which the ruling coalition failed to present in Parliament after failing to secure the necessary number of votes.

Lawyers’ bodies advocate formation of ‘Federal Constitutional Court’

Bilawal’s address emphasised the strength of the 1973 Constitution, recalling the country’s experiences under authoritarian governments. “We have seen tyrannical rule, and for three generations, we have been involved in constitutional development.”

PPP chairman’s remarks comes days after National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq emphasised that the initiative to establish a constitutional court had been agreed upon by all political leaders including Maulana Fazlur Rehman under the Charter of Democracy.

He mentioned that while he had a general understanding of the amendment drafts, they were still in the preliminary stages. He emphasised that the initiative to establish a constitutional court had been agreed upon by all political leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman under the Charter of Democracy. He highlighted that the press gallery is an essential component of the parliament.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP SC Practice and Procedure Act constitutional court constitutional amendment

Comments

200 characters

Will not rest until constitutional court formed: Bilawal

UN chief warns Lebanon on ‘brink’ as world leaders gather

Israel carries out new attacks, kills 558 people in Lebanon amid fears of wider conflict

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Rs8.92 per unit: KE says received ‘Pakistan’s lowest tariff bid’ for 220MW hybrid project

KSE-100 sees selling pressure, closes 367 points lower

Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs10bn in tech-focused subsidiary

TOMCL secures $12mn beef export deal with China

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

UN summit: Asif says sustainable development cannot happen while tragedies like Gaza being perpetuated

Read more stories