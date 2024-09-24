Will not rest until constitutional court formed: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Tuesday that reforms in the justice system were vital, stressing that he “will not rest until a constitutional court is established,” Aaj News reported.

Speaking to the Sindh High Court Bar Association in Karachi, he stated that a constitutional court was required to ensure that no elected prime minister was subjected to unlawful execution in the future.

Establishment of constitutional court agreed upon by all leaders: Speaker

Bilawal underlined that his party rejects any legislation that seeks to enrich or cause harm to an individual, underlining the necessity of fairness in the legal system.

He said the constitutional court will ensure equitable representation for provinces, with a rotation strategy in place that allows the chief judge of Pakistan to be nominated from each province in turn.

The aforementioned demand was one of the provisions of the proposed constitutional amendment, which the ruling coalition failed to present in Parliament after failing to secure the necessary number of votes.

Lawyers’ bodies advocate formation of ‘Federal Constitutional Court’

Bilawal’s address emphasised the strength of the 1973 Constitution, recalling the country’s experiences under authoritarian governments. “We have seen tyrannical rule, and for three generations, we have been involved in constitutional development.”

PPP chairman’s remarks comes days after National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq emphasised that the initiative to establish a constitutional court had been agreed upon by all political leaders including Maulana Fazlur Rehman under the Charter of Democracy.

He mentioned that while he had a general understanding of the amendment drafts, they were still in the preliminary stages. He emphasised that the initiative to establish a constitutional court had been agreed upon by all political leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman under the Charter of Democracy. He highlighted that the press gallery is an essential component of the parliament.