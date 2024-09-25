Pre-arrest bail granted to PTI leader till October 19

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI former MNA Aliya Hamza Malik till October 19 in a case of assisting former federal minister Hammad Azhar, a proclaimed offender, in fleeing from Lahore rally and tearing a police officer’s uniform.

Earlier, Aliya’s counsel argued that the FIR against the petitioner had been registered with a delay of four days after the alleged incident. He said the petitioner had been deliberately implicated in the case only to harass her.

