AGL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
AIRLINK 130.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.51%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
DFML 48.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.93%)
DGKC 74.83 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
FFBL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.13%)
HUMNL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
KOSM 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.65%)
MLCF 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.43%)
NBP 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.44%)
OGDC 139.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.13%)
PAEL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TOMCL 42.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.29%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.47%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 56.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.51%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,638 Increased By 45.9 (0.53%)
BR30 26,057 Increased By 160.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 81,828 Increased By 344.2 (0.42%)
KSE30 26,002 Increased By 99 (0.38%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-25

Jinnah Inter-School declamation contest from tomorrow

Press Release Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: 38 Schools located in Karachi are expected to participate in the Jinnah Inter-School Declamation Contest from 26th to 28th September, 2024.

The elimination contest will be held on 26th & 27th September, 2024 while the final event will be held on 28th September, 2024 at Quaid-e-Azam House Museum, Karachi.

The Judges at the final event will be Ghazi Salahuddin, Mrs Ameena Saiyid and Mrs Spenta Kandawala.

Very attractive prizes will be given to the students who secure 1st, 2nd & 3rd position at the final event. The event which was earlier started by the Jinnah Society is now being sponsored by the Board of Management, Quaid-e-Azam House Museum constituted by the Government of Sindh.

The Board of Management is financed by the Sindh Government through an Endowment Fund sanctioned by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The event for the current year has generated a very large interest among the schools and the student community and is considered to be a Nation Building exercise for the younger generation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi schools Students Jinnah Inter School declamation contest

Comments

200 characters

Jinnah Inter-School declamation contest from tomorrow

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Strategy aimed at re-appropriation, more allocation of funds notified

Book building starts today: BF Biosciences seeking to expand key product lines

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

PM attends session of UNGA

Read more stories