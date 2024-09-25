Jinnah Inter-School declamation contest from tomorrow

KARACHI: 38 Schools located in Karachi are expected to participate in the Jinnah Inter-School Declamation Contest from 26th to 28th September, 2024.

The elimination contest will be held on 26th & 27th September, 2024 while the final event will be held on 28th September, 2024 at Quaid-e-Azam House Museum, Karachi.

The Judges at the final event will be Ghazi Salahuddin, Mrs Ameena Saiyid and Mrs Spenta Kandawala.

Very attractive prizes will be given to the students who secure 1st, 2nd & 3rd position at the final event. The event which was earlier started by the Jinnah Society is now being sponsored by the Board of Management, Quaid-e-Azam House Museum constituted by the Government of Sindh.

The Board of Management is financed by the Sindh Government through an Endowment Fund sanctioned by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The event for the current year has generated a very large interest among the schools and the student community and is considered to be a Nation Building exercise for the younger generation.

