45,000 posts lying vacant in Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Railways, Tuesday, was informed that about 45,000 sanctioned vacancies of various cadres are laying vacant in Pakistan Railways as the national entity connecting four provinces is operating with 50,000 staff against 95,000 sanctioned staff.

Federal Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, while briefing the NA Standing Committee on Railways meeting held here under the chairmanship of Rai Hasan Nawaz, said that encroachments on Pakistan Railways (PR) property was a serious issue, recovery of lands can enable the entity to generate billions of rupees through leasing the lands.

Federal Secretary Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah said that PR generated Rs13.548 billion through leasing railway land in past year.

He said that after the completion of Mainline-1 (Ml-1) project Lahore to Karachi journey will be completed within just 10 hours.

Briefing on the matters related to encroachments on PR lands, the secretary said that the Railways in past five years have recovered a total of 1,193 acres of railway land from encroachments including clearance of railways land in District Landhi, Karachi. He said that main obstacle in clearing railways land was stay orders in the favour of encroachers.

