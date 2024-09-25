Gold prices continue upward march

KARACHI: The local and international gold prices grew to new highs on Tuesday, as the global bullion market hovered close to $2650 per ounce, traders said.

The midweek trade saw a rise by Rs1100 and Rs943, driving the gold prices to new highs of Rs273000 per tola and Rs234053 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion value touched the record levels of $2628 per ounce, up by $11 while silver was trading at $31 per ounce, traders said.

Silver prices on the domestic market remained stable at Rs2950 per tola and Rs2529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024