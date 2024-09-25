AGL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.02%)
AIRLINK 130.69 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.47%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
DFML 48.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.29%)
DGKC 74.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.93%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
FFL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 130.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.55%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
KEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.07%)
MLCF 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 56.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.33%)
OGDC 139.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 107.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TOMCL 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
TPLP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.72%)
TREET 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.42%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,641 Increased By 48.5 (0.56%)
BR30 26,018 Increased By 121.3 (0.47%)
KSE100 81,873 Increased By 389.5 (0.48%)
KSE30 26,024 Increased By 121.5 (0.47%)
Markets Print 2024-09-25

Gold prices continue upward march

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: The local and international gold prices grew to new highs on Tuesday, as the global bullion market hovered close to $2650 per ounce, traders said.

The midweek trade saw a rise by Rs1100 and Rs943, driving the gold prices to new highs of Rs273000 per tola and Rs234053 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion value touched the record levels of $2628 per ounce, up by $11 while silver was trading at $31 per ounce, traders said.

Silver prices on the domestic market remained stable at Rs2950 per tola and Rs2529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

Gold Gold Prices

