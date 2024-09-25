AGL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
AIRLINK 130.65 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
DFML 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.03%)
DGKC 74.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.75%)
FCCL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
FFBL 48.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.58%)
FFL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.48%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
KEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
KOSM 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.65%)
MLCF 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.3%)
NBP 56.44 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.51%)
OGDC 139.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
PAEL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.47%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,638 Increased By 46 (0.54%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By 153.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 81,868 Increased By 384.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 26,020 Increased By 117.1 (0.45%)
EU wheat lower

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024

PARIS: Euronext wheat edged down on Tuesday, consolidating after a day-earlier rally as traders set weather and war risks to Black Sea supply against signs that Russia and Ukraine were continuing to dominate export markets with cheaper prices.

December wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 0.3% at 219.50 euros ($244.87) a metric ton by 1420 GMT. It earlier extended Monday’s gains to reach its highest in almost a week at 221.75 euros before turning lower.

Chicago wheat edged up. Wheat drew some support from oilseed markets, with drought in Brazil and news of economic stimulus measures in China pushing soybeans and other oilseed products higher. “The Chinese stimulus is the main factor driving oilseeds and that’s helping other crop markets a bit,” a futures dealer said.

November rapeseed on Euronext rose 1.2% to a near two-month high of 480.75 euros per ton.

