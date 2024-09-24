AGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-3.26%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.09%)
DGKC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
FCCL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
FFBL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.8%)
FFL 8.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.58 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
MLCF 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.35%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 137.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.37%)
PAEL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PPL 107.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.3%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PTC 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 42.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.5%)
TPLP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TREET 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TRG 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 8,550 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.84%)
BR30 25,776 Decreased By -439.9 (-1.68%)
KSE100 81,407 Decreased By -443.7 (-0.54%)
KSE30 25,816 Decreased By -161.4 (-0.62%)
Markets

Australian shares trade almost flat ahead of RBA decision

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2024 09:55am

Australian shares were trading almost flat on Tuesday as gains in miners countered losses in financials stocks, while investors focussed on any hints of potential near-term easing from the central bank policy decision due later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.07% at 8,158.4, as of 0129 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to keep its key policy interest rate unchanged later in the day and also for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll showed.

“Rates are expected to hold at 4.35%, as services prices, utility bills, housing costs, and rents have kept Australia’s inflation among the highest in the world,” said Jessica Amir, a market strategist at trading platform moomoo.

Market participants are also awaiting the August consumer price index report due on Wednesday to see if inflation has slowed further. In July, consumer prices slowed to 3.5%, but were above the RBA’s target band of 2%-3%.

Back on the bourse, miners gained 1.6%, with sector heavyweight BHP Group rising 1.5%, while Rio Tinto climbed 1.4%.

Australian shares snap 7-day rally as Woolworths, Coles weigh

Interest-rate sensitive financials shed 0.5%, with all the “Big Four” banks trading down.

Consumer staples lost 1.8%, with Coles down 2.4% and Woolworths shedding 2%.

Among individual stocks, American Rare Earths gained as much as 15.7% after the United States backed its Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming.

The Aussie dollar was 0.07% stronger against the U.S. dollar at A$0.68.

Overnight, the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15%. The S&P 500 gained 0.28%, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.14%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,400.97 by 0055 GMT.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index Australian stocks ASX

