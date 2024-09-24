Naqi Bari made TMA chairman

KARACHI: The Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (TMA) has elected Ather Muhammad Naqi Bari as Chairman for 2024-26.

Ahsan Javaid Qureshi has been elected as Senior Vice Chairman, Aamir Hassan Lari as Vice Chairman, according to the official statement from the TMA on Monday. During the annual general meeting of the association held on September 21, the Central Executive Committee and senior members congratulated Naqi Bari on his election. They assured the newly-elected chairman and other office-bearers of their full support and cooperation in tackling the challenges and expressed confidence that growth will be achieved under the new leadership.

Nagi Bari expressed his commitment to serving the export-oriented sector.

