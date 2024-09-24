Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
‘Rice from Vietnam offered lowest in Indonesia’s tender’

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2024

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the international tender from Indonesian state purchasing agency Bulog buy about 450,000 metric tons of rice was estimated at $539.30 a ton cost and freight (c&f) for rice expected to be sourced from either Vietnam or Myanmar, European traders said on Monday.

The lowest offer was said to have been made for up to 30,200 tons. Traders had previously assessed the lowest offer at $547.00 a ton c&f also for rice from Vietnam or Myanmar also for 30,200 tons. No purchase has yet been reported and price negotiations are expected to continue in coming days, traders said.

