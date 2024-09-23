AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Procurement of works: Ministries, public sector entities directed to use SBDs

Mushtaq Ghumman Published September 23, 2024 Updated September 23, 2024 09:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has directed all ministries and public sector entities to use National Standard Bidding Documents (SBDs) for procurement of works (civil works), official sources told Business Recorder.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority is mandated to regulate the procurement of goods, works, services, and the disposal of public assets.

Section 5(1) of the PPRA Ordinance, 2002, empowers the Authority to take necessary measures and exercise powers to enhance governance, management, transparency, accountability, and quality in public procurement. In line with these powers, the Authority is authorized to formulate regulations to carry out the objectives of the Ordinance.

Civil work procurements: PPRA defers approval for standard bidding documents

According to sources, the Authority recently amended Regulation 3 of the Public Procurement Regulations, 2008, which states that “procuring agencies shall use standard bidding documents as and when notified by regulations by the Authority”.

“In the exercise of powers vested to this Authority and in accordance with Rule 23(4) of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004, the Authority has notified the National Standard Bidding Documents for the Procurement of Works (Civil Works) in 2024. These SBDs are harmonized with the procurement regulatory framework, and include the use of International Federation of National Member Associations of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) Conditions of Contract for Construction (Second Edition, 2017). PPRA’s SBD for civil works are available on the Authority’s website for national & international competitive bidding.”

After explaining the background, Managing Director PPRA, Hasant Ahmed Qureshi has requested Secretaries , Additional Secretaries in-Charge of all ministries/ Divisions to issue instructions to all procuring agencies under the administrative control of their Ministry/Division to adhere to the SBDs issued by the PPRA for all types of procurement of works (civil works), and ensure compliance of Rule 23(4) of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004, and the Public Procurement Regulations, 2008 (amended as of April 01, 2024).

PPRA has also asked the ministries/ Division that these instructions should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

