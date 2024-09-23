Labour rights in Pakistan: PILER, IBA Karachi host panel discussion

KARACHI: The Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER), in collaboration with the School of Economics and Social Sciences at IBA Karachi, held an impactful panel discussion titled “Debating the Dynamics of Resistance in the Times of Repression: Strengthening the Labour Rights Struggle in Pakistan.”

This event celebrated PILER’s four decades of advocacy for labour rights and addressed the pressing challenges faced by workers in the country.

The panel featured esteemed speakers who offered diverse insights into the complexities of labour rights amidst ongoing economic and social challenges.

Dr Ishrat Husain, senior economist and former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, emphasized the critical role of financial institutions in supporting labour rights. He called for economic reforms that could enhance labour conditions, highlighting the need for collaboration between workers and employers. Dr Husain drew comparisons to Japan’s effective labour environment, advocating for greater worker representation.

Mahnaz Rahman, a prominent civil society advocate, evaluated the effectiveness of current labour rights advocacy in Pakistan. She identified key challenges and shared successful case studies where civil society efforts have positively impacted labour rights. Rahman proposed strategies to mobilize public and political support, focusing on creating inclusive workplaces free from harassment and violence, ensuring safe commuting options, and promoting equal opportunities for women.

Dr Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, Dean of the Department of Social Sciences at SZABIST, explored the historical evolution of the workers’ resistance movement in Pakistan. He underscored the importance of education in promoting equitable labour conditions and discussed the social challenges faced by labour movements, particularly during periods of repression. Dr Shaikh highlighted the role academic institutions can play in advocating for labour rights.

Nasir Mansoor, General Secretary of the National Trade Union Federation (NTUF), outlined his organization’s strategies for combating repression against labour movements. He discussed the changing landscape of trade unionism over the past 40 years and identified critical legislative changes needed to strengthen labour rights. Mansoor emphasized the importance of building global solidarity and noted the potential role of the Pakistan Accord in ensuring safe workplaces, while critiquing recent drafts of labour codes for lacking essential tripartite mechanisms.

The event facilitated engaging dialogue among participants, fostering a collaborative atmosphere aimed at reinforcing the labour rights movement in Pakistan. It highlighted the necessity for collective efforts across various sect ors to navigate the complexities of labour rights advocacy during challenging times.

