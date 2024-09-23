Nine Indian fishermen feared dead after trawler capsizes

KOLKATA: Nine Indian fishermen are feared dead after their trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal during a storm, an official told AFP on Sunday.

The trawler had left from the Sundarbans in West Bengal on Wednesday with 17 men on board, said Surajit Bag, assistant director of fishing in the state government.

Eight were on the deck while nine others were asleep in the cabin below when the storm struck early Saturday near Bagher Char island he told AFP.

“The trawler was overwhelmed by high waves and it capsized” he said.

Another trawler rescued the eight on deck after they were thrown overboard, he said.