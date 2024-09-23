CM’s best wishes for MD-CAT candidates

LAHORE: “Dear children, my prayers are with you,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her “Good Luck” message for the MD CAT candidates. She added, ”Hard work never goes in vain, you will be successful, God willing.”

Madam Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure best arrangements in examination centres across Punjab. She also directed them to strictly monitor the security of examination centers. She said, ”candidates of MD CAT should not face any problem during the exam.”

