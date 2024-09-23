SU grabs top position at NCJYFF

HYDERABAD: The Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Sindh has secured the first position at the prestigious National Climate Justice Youth Film Festival (NCJYFF), organized by the Grow Green Network in Karachi.

According to the Chairman Department of Media & Communication Studies Dr. Muhammad Qasim Nizamani, competing against universities from across the country, the SU students’ film on climate justice impressed the judges and was declared the top entry.

On the occasion, the Sindh University team was awarded a cash prize of Rs45,000 in recognition of their outstanding work.

It may be noted that this achievement is not only a significant milestone for the department but also a great honor for the University of Sindh, showcasing the talents and dedication of its students in addressing critical environmental issues through creative media.

The SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has congratulated the winning team and it’s supervisors on their triumph in the festival held by Grow Green Network in Karachi. He said he was elated to know that the students of the Department of Media & Communication Studies were doing professional work in their field.

