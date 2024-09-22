UN chief warns of risk of transforming Lebanon into ‘another Gaza’

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday of the risk of transforming Lebanon into “another Gaza,” as hostilities flare between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Speaking to CNN ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN, Guterres cast doubt on the possibility of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas after eleven months of war.

“It is for me clear that both sides are not interested in a ceasefire. And that is a tragedy, because this is a war that must stop,” Guterres said.

“Neither the government of Israel nor the Hamas really want the ceasefire.”

Military escalation not in Israel’s ‘best interest’: White House

After an intensification of cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah this week, Guterres said: “what concerns me (is) the possibility of transforming Lebanon (into) another Gaza.”

Hezbollah fighters have traded cross-border fire with Israel for nearly a year in stated support of Palestinian ally Hamas, whose October 7 attack on Israel triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

But the exchanges have escalated in recent weeks, as Israel turns its attention to its northern border after significantly weakening Hamas.

Israel on Friday struck the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, killing at least 16 Hezbollah members, including a senior commander. Lebanon’s health ministry put the death toll at 45 including civilians.

Raising fears of all-out war, Israel and Hezbollah traded heavy fire over the weekend.

Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said Sunday his group was in a “new phase” in its battle against Israel, vowing an open confrontation.