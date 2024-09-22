AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-22

PSC at SU holds seminar on Thalassemia

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2024 02:47am

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) at the University of Sindh in collaboration with ESSA Lab and the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Galaxy organized a significant health awareness seminar focusing on thalassemia and related health issues.

During his address, Director of the Pakistan Study Centre Professor Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar stressed the vital role of youth engagement in community service. “The youth are the backbone of society and their involvement in community outreach is essential for societal progress”, he said. He said that awareness seminars always equip students with the knowledge and skills to address critical health challenges within their communities.

Dr. Mahesar also emphasized the importance of sports activities for maintaining good health. “Physical activities are not just a means of recreation, but a fundamental part of a healthy lifestyle”, he said and added that regular participation in sports strengthened the body, improved mental well-being, and played a preventive role in many health issues.

