Pakistan Print 2024-09-22

IK 'begging for an NRO': Azma

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2024 02:47am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated that Imran Khan is begging for an NRO in £190 million and Toshakhana cases through public meetings.

She emphasized that the Punjab government did not place any hurdles in the Lahore Jalsa. The government employees, machinery and resources from KP were used for the Jalsa, Azma said.

She criticized the PTI for pretending to be peaceful, pointing out that they set fires, caused disturbances, and pelted stones at the police at different places.

While addressing a news conference, Bokhari remarked that the entire family of the PTI founder is corrupt and must be accountable for every crime, including May 9. Whenever accountability is required, they either go to the High Court or the Supreme Court, she added.

She noted that political figures always support political activities, but unfortunately, since the entry of the Adiala jail prisoner and his Fitna Group into national politics, the country’s political traditions, ethics, and constructive criticism have vanished.

Azma Bokhari affirmed that the government did not place any obstacles. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed not to block any roads. She added that everyone witnessed a Chief Minister from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa preparing a baton-wielding force to attack Punjab.

For the past six months, Ghandapur has only been holding rallies and Jalsas. The situation in his constituency is such that he cannot go there without paying extortion to the Taliban.

The money and resources wasted on rallies Jalsas should have been spent on the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PTI has no concern for the welfare of its people; its sole agenda is to destabilize Pakistan, she added.

