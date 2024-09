KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 34.165 billion and the number of lots traded was 28,555.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.033 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.447 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.199 billion), Silver (PKR 1.778 billion), DJ (PKR 1.528 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.319 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.301 billion), SP 500 (PKR 719.488 million), Natural Gas (PKR 329.484 million), Copper (PKR 288.487 million), Japan Equity (PKR 92.845 million), Palladium (PKR 89.653 million), Brent (PKR 33.515 million) and Aluminium (PKR 3.435 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 12 lots amounting to PKR 21.070 million were traded.

