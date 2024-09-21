AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Pakistan

WhatsApp, Instagram users in Pakistan report disruptions: Downdetector

BR Web Desk Published 21 Sep, 2024 08:35pm

WhatsApp and Instagram users in Pakistan faced disruptions on Saturday, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.

Instagram users reported a total of 86 outages in one hour today, while WhatsApp users have been reporting problems since 10:45am, according to Downdetector.

Pakistan govt begins VPN registration amid internet services disruption

Network providers Zong and PTCL have also experienced disruptions since this morning.

The development comes as Pakistan has been facing huge disruptions in internet services, with X (previously Twitter) being barred in the country for months.

Digital rights experts have indicated that the government is testing a firewall, which is a security device that monitors network traffic but can also be used to manage online areas. The administration denies setting such a firewall.

Pakistan’s internet disruption could continue till early October due to ‘submarine cable fault’

On August 28, the PTA stated that the ongoing internet slowdown across Pakistan was expected to prolong with repairs to the damaged SMW-4 submarine cable likely to be completed by early October 2024.

“The ongoing internet slowdown across the country is mainly due to fault in two (SMW4, AAE-1) of the seven international submarine cables connecting Pakistan internationally,” the PTA said in a statement.

“It is updated that fault in SMW-4 submarine cable is likely to be repaired by early October 2024.”

The authority further stated that the submarine cable AAE-1 has been repaired, “which may improve internet experience”.

