Three election officials suspended

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, Friday, suspended three officers over incompetence and mismanagement charges.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), CEC Raja suspended Sindh Election Commissioner Sharifullah, Director of Administration Azhar Hussain Tunio and Karachi Election Officer Khuda Bux for 120 days over incompetence and mismanagement.

All three officers will remain in Karachi until the inquiry is completed and till further orders are issued.

