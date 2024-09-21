CM reviews progress on 77 initiatives, 70 projects

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a seven-hour long meeting in P&D Department to review progress on 77 initiatives, 70 projects and 07 special programmes of the Chief Minister.

She was briefed by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb that 28 PDWP meetings were held in which 287 public welfare schemes in the province, besides 206 special measures of the Chief Minister were considered. She was also apprised in detail of the progress made so far for in various development sectors including agriculture, meteorology, IT and social welfare.

The CM was updated that Rs278 billion have been allocated for the development schemes, out of which Rs83 billion have been released so far. Monitoring is being introduced through modern technology including drones and GIS mapping.

The CM reviewed current status of the development projects and their completion dates and said, “I will not compromise on transparency, speed and quality of implementation of these projects to ensure maximum public welfare.”

Moreover, the CM has set a target to meet the shortage of specialist doctors in the district hospitals. She also sought a plan from the Health Department with regard to training plan for cardiology, neuro, paeds and other necessary specialists. The proposal to focus on the specialization of doctors according to the needs of patients was reviewed.

It was agreed to propose a special package for the specialist doctors in the district hospitals. An emphasis was placed on meeting the need of specialist doctors in the remote hospitals across Punjab. It was decided in-principle to ensure provision of urgently required medical equipment for heart disease patients in the districts.

The proposal to provide cath lab in different districts of Punjab in 5 phases was reviewed. The machines will be provided in Lahore’s PIC, Gangaram, Mayo, Khawaja Safdar Memorial Hospital Sialkot and Cardiology Institute Wazirabad. Cath labs will be set up in Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Multan Institute of Cardiology. Cath labs will be established in Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and Multan Nishtar Hospital. Cath labs will also be established in Gujranwala Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting in which a detailed briefing was given on establishing cath labs in various hospitals across Punjab. She sought proposals to bring improvements in the ‘Universal Health Programme’ as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024