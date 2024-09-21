CDWP clears 12 uplift projects worth Rs187bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared 12 development projects worth Rs187 billion out of these, six projects at the cost of Rs19 billion have been approved by the CDWP and recommended six projects worth Rs168 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its consideration.

The CDWP met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary Planning, Members of the Planning Commission, as well as respective federal secretaries, and representatives from federal ministries and provincial governments.

The agenda included discussion on projects of Health, Industries and Commerce, Physical Planning and Housing, Transport and Communication and Water Resources sectors.

Three projects related to the health sector presented in the meeting namely, "Establishment of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur AJ&K (Revised)" worth Rs5,089.779 million, "Establishment of 200 beds Accident and Emergency Center at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad (Revised)" worth Rs6,632.589 million and "Replacement & Up-gradation of HVAC Plant Room Equipment and Allied works at PIMS Islamabad (2nd Revision)" worth Rs1,654.100 million approved by the CDWP forum.

A project related to Industries and Commerce sector was presented in the meeting namely, "Invest Pakistan" worth Rs1,388.84 million approved by the forum.

Projects related to Physical Planning and Housing sector presented in the meeting namely, "Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) Phase-I" worth Rs2,5471.164 million was recommended to ECNEC for considerations. The project will be funded through World Bank and Government of Sindh.

Another project of Physical Planning & Housing was presented namely, "Greater Water Supply Scheme for Central Hunza from Attabad Lake (Revised)" worth Rs2,075.667 million approved by the forum.

While approving the project, the Planning Minister emphasised the importance of introducing solar energy projects in the region.

Five projects related to Transport and Communications sector were presented in the meeting. The first project presented in the meeting namely, "Inter-Regional Connectivity Between Baltistan Division & Diamer Astore Division (Construction/Metaling of Road from Gorikote Astore to Shagarthang Skardu) (Revised" worth Rs12,302.147 million was referred to the ECNEC for further consideration. The revised project envisages the construction of a 105-km long road starting from Kachura (Skardu District) and, after passing through Bobin, terminates at Astore Valley road at Gorikot. The road passes through Kachura, Soq Kachura, and Shagharthang villages, climbs up to Bobin Valley, and descends down to Gorikot. The construction of the road will provide a safer and more comfortable travel facility between the districts of Gilgit-Baltistan and between GB and AJK through Shounter Tunnel.

While discussing inter-regional connectivity between Baltistan Division and Diamer-Astore Division, the minister instructed officials to formulate a comprehensive tourism development plan as well as land zoning plan. He urged the involvement of a reputable tourism consultant to design a strategy that balances infrastructure growth with the preservation of the area's natural beauty.

The minister highlighted that road construction should go beyond improving connectivity and be part of a broader area development initiative.

Another project of T&C sector presented namely, "Procurement of Aircraft Rescue and Fir Fighting (ARFF) vehicles for the new Gwadar International Airport (New)" worth Rs2,079.758 million was approved by the forum. It is self-financed by the Pakistan Airports Authority.

The T&C sector also presented the project namely, "Construction/Upgradation of Dirgi Shahbozai (N-70) to Tonusa Sharif (N-55) road length -155 Km (Revised)" worth Rs11,549.758 million and was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The Revised Project PC-I envisages construction/upgradation of 175-kilometre long road starting from Dirgi Shabozai on National Highway (N-70) and terminating at Taunsa Sharif on National Highway (N-55), in the Balochistan and Punjab provinces. The scope of work includes construction/improvement of bridges, culverts, retaining walls and protection works. The scope of work also includes, improvement of shoulders, curves, gradient, slopes, road infrastructure along with allied structures and facilities.

The Transport Communication Division presented the project namely, "Construction of Ziarat More - Kachi - Harnai - Sanjavi - Road Project Package -I Ziarat Mor- Kachi - Harnai Road 109.882 km, Package -I Harnai - Sanjavi - Road 55.83 km (Revised)" worth Rs.24,423.900 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration after 3rd party validation. The project envisages, construction/widening/rehabilitation of existing road from Ziarat Mor-Kach-Harnai (109.882-Kilometre) and from Harnai to Sanjavi (55.834-Kilometre) in the Harnai and Ziarat Districts of Balochistan province. The scope of work includes, construction/rehabilitation of existing and new bridges, box and pipe culverts, causeways, retaining and breast walls and embankment. The scope of work also includes, provision of ancillary works, drainage and erosion works, protection works, rehabilitation, improvement in geometry, road furniture and allied structures on either side of the road. The minister PDSI stated that projects in Balochistan are a priority for the federal government, and maximum resources are being proposed for these initiatives in the province.

Another project of T&C presented namely, "Construction of Lahore Bypass from Kalashah Kaku Exit to KLM to Mulyam Road Near Radio Station 18.5 Km (Revised)" worth Rs34,446.585 million was referred to ECNEC for further consideration.

Two projects related to water resources sector presented in the meeting namely, "Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project SFERP Irrigation Component (Revised)" worth Rs59,911.990 million referred to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be funded through World Bank and Government of Sindh. The project titled, “Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project – SFERP (Irrigation Component)” was prepared for the rehabilitation of irrigation and drainage networks damaged, during the flood of 2022. Rehabilitation of existing infrastructure will be undertaken along with the construction of flood detention dams/weirs for the urban flooding. The scope of project comprises infrastructure rehabilitation, emergent rehabilitation works, emergent works, long term rehabilitation works, institutional strengthening for resilience and technical assistance.

