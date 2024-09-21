AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-21

Govt to develop ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ app

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that the Punjab government would develop a smartphone app for the ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’, which would not only help the people to access different cleaning mechanisms but they would also be able to register their feedback and complaints.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Friday to review the proposed app; Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian participated in the meeting through video link while Special Secretary Aasia Gull and Additional Secretary Maria Tariq also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the representatives of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) briefed the meeting about the salient features of the app.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction that the attendance of the field staff and the action on the citizens’ complaints could also be monitored; each supervisor would update the staff schedule of his area weekly. He indicated that the work of every waste management company would increase after the sanitation system was outsourced. “The waste management companies would now have to monitor down to the tehsil level,” he added.

During the meeting, it was decided to form coordination committees at the district and tehsil levels and the concerned Deputy Commissioner in the district and Assistant Commissioner at the tehsil would head these committees.

The Minister averred that the local government officers, the waste management companies and the contractors would get representation in the proposed committees. He directed the officials concerned that the contractors should be given access to online data so that they could redress the complaints of citizens. He added that all the details would be updated on the dashboard at the provincial and divisional levels.

On this occasion, the survey conducted across Punjab by ‘JS Bank-Zindigi’ was also reviewed. The survey would include details of houses, business centres and factories. The Minister directed that the survey report should be completed soon so that a comprehensive and effective system of quality sanitation can be implemented.

