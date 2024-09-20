AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Settlement of payments on reconciled dues: KE CEO seeks cooperation of Sindh PA body

Press Release Published 20 Sep, 2024 06:10am

KARACHI: Sharing information on a meeting held between CEO K-Electric and senior company officials with members of the Provincial Assembly Committee on Energy, K-Electric’s spokesperson mentioned that discussions were held on electricity duty, provincial government dues, and various matters.

The committee members acknowledged K-Electric’s improved performance compared to other distribution companies (DISCOs) in the country. Committee members also appreciated K Electric’s progress regarding Village Electrification Program.

Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) clarified the issue of electricity duty and sought cooperation from the committee members on the settlement of payments on reconciled dues.

It was also reiterated that as per federal laws and regulatory guidelines, the rate of electricity charged to customers in their monthly bills across Pakistan is same under the uniform tariff policy.

According to the K-Electric spokesperson, an agreement was reached for more meetings throughout the month between elected representatives and K-Electric to prevent electricity theft and ensure timely bill payments.

K-Electric CEO also highlighted the challenges due to theft and non-recovery of electricity dues. He further clarified the company’s position on loadshedding as being limited only to areas where high theft of electricity prevails. He urged the elected officials to suggest ways to tackle electricity theft in cooperation with KE and in the interest of the public.

Details regarding the collection of municipal taxes levied by Government of Sindh were also shared. It was emphasized that alongside reducing theft, they can also work together to improve timely payments of bills, serving as catalyst in reducing line losses. It was agreed that information on regional-level losses would be shared to help reduce theft and improve bill payments.

On the matter of KE’s staff allegedly involved in electricity theft, the company’s CEO requested for evidence from the representative on this matter.

The committee was also briefed that no loadshedding is done late at night. Around 70% of the network is loadshedding-free, while 30% of the network faces issues.

The power utility called upon the elected representatives to provide practical assistance in enhancing recovery efforts and reducing theft to further minimize loadshedding, particularly in high-loss areas.

