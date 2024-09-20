AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Cultural and minority rights protection: Pakistan, Iran agree to enhance cooperation

Recorder Report Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 07:16am

LAHORE: Pakistan and Iran agreed to enhance cooperation on cultural and minority rights protection besides promoting tolerance, interfaith harmony and peace in the region.

This was decided during a meeting between the Consul General of Iran Mehran Movahed and Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora.

Both leaders pledged to collaborate on interfaith dialogue and the promotion of interfaith work.

Arora appreciated Iran's role in promoting religious harmony and cultural cooperation. He also highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Punjab government in protecting and promoting the welfare of religious minorities, mentioning that for the first time in Punjab's history, the Minorities Day was celebrated at the official level.

The recent budget saw a record increase in funds for minority welfare. Arora stressed that both Islam and Sikhism emphasize the oneness of God and added that the Sikh community holds the Persian language in high regard, as Guru Gobind Singh wrote his travelogue in Persian.

Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahed far congratulated Ramesh Singh on receiving a civil award in recognition of his services and praised his historic steps as the Minister for Religious Minorities.

He noted that around 600 churches exist in Iran, with 2 to 3 Lac Christians living peacefully, and the Sikh community is also leading a serene life. In one Iranian city, a mosque and a church are neighbours, and there are minority representatives in the parliament, proving that Iran ensures the protection of religious minorities' rights. According to the Iranian constitution, all citizens have equal rights.

He further expressed his commitment to strengthening relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The Iranian Consul General invited Ramesh Singh to attend the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) ceremony at Khana Farhang Iran and also extended an invitation for a visit to Iran, which Ramesh Singh accepted and also invited Iranian envoy to visit Kartarpur.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary of Human Rights Ali Bahadur, Director of Human Rights Muhammad Yousuf, and other relevant officials.

