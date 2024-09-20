AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-20

Asian FX up after Fed’s bumper cut

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 06:10am

BENGALURU: Emerging Asian markets gained on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve’s oversized rate cut, while Indonesian stocks hit a record high and the rupiah strengthened a day after the country’s central bank trimmed the benchmark interest rate.

Indonesia’s benchmark index climbed as much as 1% to an all-time peak of 7,903.325 points, while the rupiah advanced 0.6% to its highest level since September 2023.

The Bank Indonesia (BI) unexpectedly cut interest rate on Wednesday by 25 basis points to 6.00%, just hours ahead of the Fed rate decision as it moved to bolster economic growth amid rupiah stability.

“The surprise cut looks to have sent a positive signal to markets that BI may be increasingly confident that the global macro environment is becoming more supportive of the IDR,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

Maybank said that the positive signal of a cut from the BI was counteracting the Fed’s “less than dovish easing” and lending support to the rupiah.

Bank Indonesia joins the Philippine central bank in easing policy settings before the Fed, which lowered its benchmark policy rate by larger-than-usual 50 basis points on Wednesday.

“With the Fed now moving quite aggressively, the other Asian central banks will feel that they don’t have that kind of worry of high US interest rates to contend with,” Jeff Ng, head of Asia Macro Strategy at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation said. Equities in Manila rose as much as 1.3% to their highest level in two and a half years, and those in Singapore climbed 1.1% to a more than six-year peak.

The Malaysian ringgit appreciated 0.5% to hover at its highest level since February 2023 and the Philippine peso edged up 0.2%.

Indonesia’s benchmark index

Comments

200 characters

Asian FX up after Fed’s bumper cut

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Based on monthly invoicing to ‘GoAJ&K’: Power supply to AJ&K should be billed at basket rate: MoF

Auction for PIBs: Rs83bn raised against Rs200bn target

Basmati price: Rice export boom ends after India’s move

Constitutional Package: SC Registrar’s Office returns petition

PBC concerned over ‘secret’ constitutional amendments

Sales tax laws on distribution: PBC approaches NTC for resolution of federation-provinces dispute

Read more stories