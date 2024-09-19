Departing NATO chief to warn US, Europe against ‘isolationism’

BRUSSELS: Outgoing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg was to warn the United States and Europe against “isolationism” in his final speech on Thursday, as Donald Trump vies to return to the White House.

“We have heard voices on both sides of the Atlantic calling for America and Europe to part ways. Focusing on short-sighted national interests over long-term cooperation will not serve us well.

Isolationism will not keep anyone safe,“ he was due to say, according to excerpts of his speech seen by AFP.