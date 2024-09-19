AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Departing NATO chief to warn US, Europe against ‘isolationism’

AFP Published 19 Sep, 2024 02:54pm

BRUSSELS: Outgoing NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg was to warn the United States and Europe against “isolationism” in his final speech on Thursday, as Donald Trump vies to return to the White House.

“We have heard voices on both sides of the Atlantic calling for America and Europe to part ways. Focusing on short-sighted national interests over long-term cooperation will not serve us well.

Stoltenberg says NATO could have done more to prevent Ukraine war

Isolationism will not keep anyone safe,“ he was due to say, according to excerpts of his speech seen by AFP.

United States NATO Europe Jens Stoltenberg

Comments

200 characters

Departing NATO chief to warn US, Europe against ‘isolationism’

Rupee closes below 278 against US dollar after over 5 months

Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts

Pakistan’s power generation falls sharply amid rising costs, solarisation

Pakistan terms electronic means to commit terrorism in Lebanon ‘reprehensible’

Oil prices rise after US interest rate cut

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan keen to expand trade, security cooperation with Russia

Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

Sri Lanka to vote in first poll since economic collapse

‘The Review’ of SBP: Timely realization of IMF lending to help revive inflows

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

Read more stories