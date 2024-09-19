China bond yields fall after Fed rate cut

SHANGHAI: Chinese bond yields fell across the board in early trade on Thursday after the larger-than-usual US rate cut strengthened expectations of fresh easing by Beijing to aid a struggling economy.

The yield on China’s 30-year government bonds fell 1.7 basis points to 2.15% in early trade, after the US central bank kicked off an anticipated series of interest rate cuts with a half-percentage-point reduction.

Fed cuts rates by half a percentage point, cites ‘greater confidence’ about inflation

The yield on China’s 10-year treasury bonds dipped 1.6 basis points to 2.02%.