AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fed cuts rates by half a percentage point, cites ‘greater confidence’ about inflation

  • Fed had held policy rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range since July of 2023 as inflation fell from a 40-year high to a level that is now approaching the central bank's target
Reuters Published September 18, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 12:23am

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by half of a percentage point on Wednesday, kicking off what is expected to be a steady easing of monetary policy with a larger-than-usual reduction in borrowing costs that followed growing unease about the health of the job market.

“The committee has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%, and judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance,” policymakers on the U.S. central bank’s rate-setting committee said in their latest statement, which drew a dissent from Governor Michelle Bowman who favored only a quarter-percentage-point cut.

Policymakers see the Fed’s benchmark rate falling by another half of a percentage point by the end of this year, another full percentage point in 2025, and by a final half of a percentage point in 2026 to end in a 2.75%-3.00% range.

The endpoint reflects a slight upgrade, from 2.8% to 2.9%, in the longer-run federal funds rate, considered a “neutral” stance that neither encourages nor discourages economic activity.

“This decision reflects our growing confidence that with an appropriate recallibration of our policy stance, strength in the labor market can be maintained in a context of moderate growth and inflation moving sustainably down to 2%,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference following the meeting.

U.S. stocks gained following the release of the statement and updated quarterly economic projections, while the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury yields fell.

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

“The Fed ended the pause with a bang. It’s a strong signal that they cut by 50 basis points and expect another 50 basis points of cuts this year. This was controversial,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Even though inflation “remains somewhat elevated,” the Fed’s latest statement said policymakers chose to cut the overnight rate to the 4.75%-5.00% range “in light of the progress on inflation and the balance of risks.”

The central bank “would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee’s goals,” with attention to “both sides of its dual mandate” for stable prices and maximum employment, it said.

The Fed’s policy meeting this week was its last before voters go to the polls in what is expected to be a close U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5.

Following the release of the statement and projections, investors in contracts tied to the Fed’s policy rate put about a 64% probability on a quarter-percentage-point cut at the central bank’s next two-day policy meeting, which begins a day after the election.

Labor market slowdown

The size of the initial cut will likely raise questions about the Fed’s strategy, and whether policymakers were merely trying to account for the fast decline in inflation since last year, or address concerns among some officials that the U.S. job market may be weakening faster than desired or needed to ensure inflation fully returns to the central bank’s 2% target.

It is currently about half a percentage point above that level, and the new economic projections now show the annual rate of increase in the personal consumption expenditures price index falling to 2.3% by the end of this year and down to 2.1% by the end of 2025.

The unemployment rate is seen ending this year at 4.4%, higher than the current 4.2%, and remaining there through 2025.

Economic growth is seen at 2.1% through 2024 and 2% next year, the same as in the last round of projections issued in June.

The Fed had held its policy rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range since July of 2023 as inflation fell from a 40-year high to a level now approaching the central bank’s target.

US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell interest rates US inflation

Comments

200 characters

Fed cuts rates by half a percentage point, cites ‘greater confidence’ about inflation

Russia would support Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS, says Russian deputy PM

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $75mn in August 2024

Pakistan govt considers proposal to establish new steel mill in Karachi with Russian cooperation

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Hezbollah vows to avenge deadly pager blasts against Israel

King Charles phones PM Shehbaz; invites him to attend CHOGM in October

Pakistan’s REER index decreases to 100.16 in August 2024

Fazl ‘completely rejects’ govt proposed constitutional package

Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

Read more stories