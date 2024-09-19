AGL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-4.27%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.99%)
DCL 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
DFML 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.9%)
DGKC 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
FCCL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.02%)
FFBL 48.53 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (5.5%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 146.10 Decreased By ▼ -8.00 (-5.19%)
HUMNL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
KOSM 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-6.31%)
MLCF 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
NBP 57.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.87%)
OGDC 144.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
PPL 115.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.93%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.86%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.65%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-5.51%)
UNITY 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,558 Increased By 97.9 (1.16%)
BR30 26,960 Decreased By -308 (-1.13%)
KSE100 81,779 Increased By 1317.3 (1.64%)
KSE30 25,908 Increased By 439.9 (1.73%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee faces challenge as US dollar surges after Fed’s large rate cut

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 10:52am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee’s recovery on Thursday will have to contend with a broadly higher US dollar despite the Federal Reserve delivering a 50-basis-point rate cut.

The 1-month dollar/rupee non-deliverable forward (NDF) declined to 83.66 following the Fed rate cut. Economists had expected a smaller 25-bp rate cut, per a Reuters poll.

The 1-month NDF of 83.66 is equivalent to 83.56-83.58 on spot.

The dip in the NDF, however, did not sustain and the rupee is expected to open largely unchanged to marginally higher from 83.75 on Tuesday.

Indian forex and money markets were shut on Wednesday. A turnaround in the US dollar and Treasury yields stalled the decline in the NDF.

Indian rupee ends moderately higher

The drop in the dollar and bond yields following the Fed’s rate decision reversed during Powell’s presser.

During his press conference, Powell said he does not see any indication of a recession or an economic downturn, providing a boost to the dollar and lifting US yields.

Another reason cited by analysts for the dollar’s recovery was the Fed’s interest rate projections.

The median dot plot showed 50 bps more cuts in 2024, less than the 70 bps swaps have priced in. Moreover, the median estimate of the longer-run Fed funds rate increased by 0.125 bps to 2.875%.

The market reaction to the policy decision and the Powell’s presser perhaps indicates that the market has “already gone quite far in pricing for rate cuts”, MUFG Bank said in a note.

Asian currencies were down 0.1% to 0.5% while equities advanced.

The dollar/rupee pair has “excellent support” at near its current level and should be boosted by the weakness in Asia, a currency trader at a bank said.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee faces challenge as US dollar surges after Fed’s large rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

‘The Review’ of SBP: Timely realization of IMF lending to help revive inflows

Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts

Pakistan terms electronic means to commit terrorism in Lebanon ‘reprehensible’

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

Read more stories