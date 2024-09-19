AGL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
AIRLINK 130.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.96%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
DFML 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.48%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUBC 148.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
KOSM 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
NBP 57.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.22%)
OGDC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 115.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.39%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
SEARL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.12%)
TPLP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.54%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 60.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.82%)
UNITY 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,536 Increased By 76.2 (0.9%)
BR30 27,108 Decreased By -160.4 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,612 Increased By 1150.5 (1.43%)
KSE30 25,810 Increased By 341.9 (1.34%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-19

IK says constitutional amendments aimed at giving extension to ‘three umpires’

Fazal Sher Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that “they are bringing constitutional amendments to give extension to “three umpires aimed at protecting the election fraud”.

They are bringing constitutional amendments to extend the tenure of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Raja, Khan claimed, while talking to reporters at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after the hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi.

He said that they are trying to give an extension to the three umpires to protect ‘election fraud’.

Khan said that they are afraid that if Qazi Faez Isa’s term ends then an investigation of May 9 and election fraud will start.

When he was told that the matter related to bringing constitutional amendments had been reserved, he said that they (the government) are making efforts to get the required numbers and then they will bring it.

To a question how he sees the role of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khan said that nothing could be said.

To another question that he is not clear about JUI-F chief’s role, he said that all political forces need to unite for strengthening of democracy. If the Maulana stands for democracy it is a good thing, he said.

Khan said that arrests and raids against PTI leaders and workers have been started to prevent the holding of a PTI public gathering in Lahore but public gatherings will be held at any cost. I am giving a message to the nation to leave everything behind and come out for the public gathering to be held in Lahore, he said.

Earlier, the Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, adjourned the hearing of the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case without proceeding at the request of the defence counsel.

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s counsel Usman Riaz Gull requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till today (Thursday) as the lead counsel Zaheer Abbas is busy in the IHC.

Khan and his wife were produced before the court. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz appeared before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Imran Khan PTI founder constitutional amendments

Comments

200 characters

IK says constitutional amendments aimed at giving extension to ‘three umpires’

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Read more stories