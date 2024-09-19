AGL 36.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-19

King Charles invites PM to CHOGM

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2024 07:13am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday received a telephone call from King Charles III, who formally invited him to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa next month.

“Accepting the invitation, the prime minister said that the CHOGM in Samoa would be a significant moment in the history of the Commonwealth, being the first summit that the King would chair since becoming Head of the Commonwealth,” the PM Office said in a statement.

It added that Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the Commonwealth and the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.

He said that the CHOGM in Samoa would provide a forum to discuss opportunities for enhancing intra-Commonwealth cooperation on a number of important issues, such as fostering sustainable development, strengthening democratic institutions, and empowering Commonwealth youth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

